CORDEIRO SR,, RICHARD R.
82, of East Providence, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (McKenney) Cordeiro and a son of the late Manuel and Mary (Sousa) Cordeiro.
He was brother of the late Manuel Cordeiro Jr. and Dorothy Bulcao.
He is survived by his children, Richard R Cordeiro Jr. and his wife Karen, Valerie Costa and her husband Joe, grandchildren, Andrew and Leigh Ann Cordeiro, Nicole McIntosh and her husband Ian and Jessica Melo and her husband David. He had five great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Monday, April 8, at 9:00 a.m. from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Ave., Rumford. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, April 7, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Donation request: Donations may be made to Bread of Life Food Pantry c/o Newman Congregational Church, 100 Newman Ave, Rumford, RI 02916 in his memory.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019