|
|
GEMMA, RICHARD R., (JFD)
45, of Cranston, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Ret. Johnston Battalion Chief Richard L. Gemma and Kathleen (Adamo) Gemma of Johnston; loving father of Siobhan H. San Antonio of Cranston, Gianna J. Gemma of Johnston and Antonio R. Gemma of Cranston; dear brother of Louis J. Gemma of Englewood, FL; loving grandson of Hilda Adamo of Johnston; and cherished uncle of Louis R. Gemma.
Richard was a graduate of Cranston East High School and a firefighter for the Town of Johnston since 2013.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Tuesday, September 3rd at 8 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS are Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019