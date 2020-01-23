|
MANDARINI, JR., RICHARD R.
49, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the cherished son of Richard R., Sr. and Maria (Lombardi) Mandarini.
Richard was a master plumber and the co-owner of Mandarini Plumbing and Heating with his brother Paul. He loved cooking for all of his family, friends and whoever he was entertaining. He also loved traveling and vacationing to Florida with his companion Carmen. He always helped anyone that was in need.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving brother Paul A. Mandarini and his wife Lisa, and his beloved companion Carmen Piperata and her children Victoria, Maria and Sophia whom he adored. He also leaves a soon to be expected nephew, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020