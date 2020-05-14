|
|
PERYEA, RICHARD R. "DICK"
38 of Warwick passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice in Providence.
Born in Providence he was the beloved son of Michael and Susan (Peryea) Dolan.
Richard was a boatyard attendant at Brewers Socannett Marina.
He was a 2000 graduate of Cranston High School East.
Besides his parents he was the dear brother of Jonathan Peryea of Warwick.
His funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020