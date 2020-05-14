Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Peryea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. "Dick" Peryea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. "Dick" Peryea Obituary
PERYEA, RICHARD R. "DICK"
38 of Warwick passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice in Providence.
Born in Providence he was the beloved son of Michael and Susan (Peryea) Dolan.
Richard was a boatyard attendant at Brewers Socannett Marina.
He was a 2000 graduate of Cranston High School East.
Besides his parents he was the dear brother of Jonathan Peryea of Warwick.
His funeral and burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -