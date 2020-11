Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Harrington Sr, Richard Robert

Passed away on 11/17/2020 with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife Joan of 64 years; 3 sons; 1 daughter; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store