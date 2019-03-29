Home

Richard Nabb
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Manasquan United Methodist Church
23 Church St.
Manasquan, NJ
Nabb, Richard Russell
of Spring Lake, NJ (formally Warwick) passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 68 after a nine month valiant and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rick was born on January 1, 1951 in Providence, RI, son of the late Alton & Eleanor Nabb. Rick had a lifetime of accomplishments, but it all took a back seat to his pride and dedication to his family. Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Gina, his daughter, Kristin (Jonathan), his daughter Sheri, his adoring grandson Jonathan ("JJ"), and his siblings, Kevin Nabb, Karen Luth (Fred), Kathy Tipirneni (Prabhakar), Ellen Szymanski (Jim), Robert Nabb (Judy), his brother in law, Joe Giannitti (Debra), sister in law, Marie Bocuzzo (Sandy), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Rick graduated from Pilgrim High School in 1969. In 1973, he graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
For the complete obituary: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/manasquan-nj/richard-nabb-8229759
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
