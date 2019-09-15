Home

Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Historic Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery
585 Blackstone Boulevard
Providence, RI
Richard S. Potter Obituary
POTTER, RICHARD S.
69 years old, passed away suddenly September 9, 2019 in Warwick. Rick was the beloved son of the late Dorothy Torgen Potter and George Linwood Potter, brother of Lynne Potter and the late George E. Potter.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at visiting hours on Wednesday, September 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, at 10 a.m. in the Historic Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence. A graveside committal will follow.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
