SEIGLE, RICHARD S.
70, died Friday April 5, 2019 at Phillip Hulitar Inpatient Center. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Gottfried) Seigle for 45 years. Born in Providence a son of the late Saul and Natalie (Rosen) Seigle. He was a salesman in the jewelry industry for 43 years. Richard graduated from Syracuse University. A member of Temple Beth-El and Ledgemont CC. Devoted father of Seth Seigle (Lori) of TN and Adam Seigle (Bridget) of RI. Brother of Betsy Elias and the late David Seigle. Loving grandfather of Ari, Sylvie, Sophia, Adrian, and Isabella. Funeral Services will be held Sunday at 1:00 PM in Temple Beth-El, 70 Orchard Ave. in Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care 1085 N. Main St Providence RI 02904 or The Seigle Religious School Scholarship Fund at Temple Beth-El. Shiva will be observed at his late residence on Sunday 6-8 PM and Monday and Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. For online condolences please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019