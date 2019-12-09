|
|
HASTINGS, RICHARD T. "DICK," JR.
age 75, of Scituate, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Carol A. (Davis) Hastings.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , Memphis, TN. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019