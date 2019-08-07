Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
360 Cowesett Road
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Labrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Labrie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Labrie Obituary
LABRIE, RICHARD T.,
51, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2019.
He was the loving son of Richard A. (Ret. W.F.D.) and Joanann (Godin) Labrie; devoted father of Britney A. Labrie-Castaneda and her husband Kenny; papa of Zayne Castaneda; and brother of Brian McCrudden.
Richard had worked for the City of Warwick Highway Department.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial will be private.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now