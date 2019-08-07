|
|
LABRIE, RICHARD T.,
51, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2019.
He was the loving son of Richard A. (Ret. W.F.D.) and Joanann (Godin) Labrie; devoted father of Britney A. Labrie-Castaneda and her husband Kenny; papa of Zayne Castaneda; and brother of Brian McCrudden.
Richard had worked for the City of Warwick Highway Department.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial will be private.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2019