LEE, Richard T.
75, passed away unexpectedly in Seattle, WA, as a result of an unfortunate accident on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Richard and Louise (Whipple-Thurber) Lee.
Richard attended Berklee College of Music and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force, where he was a proficient French Hornist in the military band. Settling in Seattle, Washington, Richard worked for Seattle City Light for many years. He also loved and cared for animals and was involved in animal rights organizations. He leaves his sister, Diana L. Lee of Naples, Florida and two nephews, Stephen A. Lee and Christopher G. Lee.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday at 11a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 724 Pleasant St., Pawtucket. Calling Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to an animal rights organization of your choice will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 27, 2019