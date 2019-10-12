|
LESNIAK, RICHARD T. "DICKY"
86, a retired US Postal Service letter carrier, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Husband of the late Jacqueline T. (DesGranges) Lesniak. Father of Tad R. Lesniak; brother of Jeanne L. Petrarca (Vincent). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 8:30 am to 10:00 am with a Service at 10:00 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 12, 2019