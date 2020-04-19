|
REDDINGTON, SR, RICHARD T.
80, affectionately known as "The Duke" passed away peacefully surrounded by the dedicated and loving staff on unit 4B at the Miriam Hospital, Monday, April 13, 2020. His family was unable to be with him, but angels in the form of nurses surrounded him with comfort and love. For that gift, his family is eternally grateful.
Richard retired as a Lieutenant on the Providence Fire Department after serving for 27 years. Richard was a hard worker and a dedicated family man and was well-loved by his vast circle of family, friends, neighbors, and the Providence community. He was especially regarded with respect and great admiration by his many "brothers" on the PFD.
Richard dazzled many with his blue eyes and pure heart. He wanted only to ensure his family was safe and cared for and he demonstrated a rare generosity of spirit and heart that is hard to replicate. His legacy was hidden in his humility and in the way he lived his daily life. Some of his greatest gifts were his generosity and simplicity as he quietly taught all around him the true treasures of life.
Richard was a son of the late James F. Reddington and Mary (Kerrigan) Reddington. He leaves behind his beloved family: Arlene Reddington, along with his daughter, Lynne Tocco (husband Richard Tocco), His oldest son, Richard Reddington, Jr. and his youngest son, David Reddington (wife, Tara Reddington); grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye: Daniel Tocco, Krista Tocco, Samuel Reddington, Benjamin Reddington, Margaret Reddington, Grace Reddington who entered into eternal life on April 4, 2019, and Lily Reddington; sisters, Mary Tasca, and Ann Marshall; and sister-in-law, Joan Reddington. In addition to Richard's parents and granddaughter, he was predeceased by his brother, James Reddington, Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Earl Tasca, and John Marshall.
Richard was one of the toughest fighters and he quietly carried his crosses with courage, stoicism and without complaint. He was a model of acceptance and faith, as he yearned and lived for simple moments with his friends and family amidst the many challenges he faced throughout his lifetime. He wanted to hit it big on a scratch ticket! He was notorious for falsely reading the tickets and had many momentary celebrations through the years when he mistakenly thought he won. But he did win. He won big. He won the ultimate prize of love and peace as he reached his final destination and into the arms of God's grace. God Bless The Duke.
His Funeral Liturgy will be privately held in St. Thomas More Church of Narragansett. A live streaming of his Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11 AM and can be found at https://livestream.com/stm
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help find a cure for Rett Syndrome in honor of Grace Reddington will be appreciated: Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246, https://www.rettsyndrome.org/get-involved/donate/
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020