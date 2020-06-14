Richard Testa
TESTA, RICHARD
78, of Saunderstown, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sharon (Severin) Testa for 54 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Michael and Jennie (Camperone) Testa.
He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, Class of 1960. Richard attended the University of Rhode Island where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, and graduated with a BS in Mathematics, Class of 1964. He continued his education at Michigan State University where he earned a MS in Mathematics, Class of 1966. Richard was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served at the Pentagon from 1966-1968 and continued his service in the Inactive U.S. Army Reserve until 1974.
Richard was employed by Sylvania in Needham, MA, from 1968-1970. In 1970, he began working for EDS. As a Project Manager, he worked domestically and internationally before retiring in 2012. Upon retirement, Richard volunteered at the YouthWorks Program, Dorcas International, and Met High School in Providence, where he tutored math. He also performed routine maintenance work at the Ronald McDonald House and donated his time at the North Smithfield Food Pantry and the Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center. In addition to his career and volunteer work, he enjoyed sailing, fishing, kayaking, scuba diving and skiing.
Besides his wife, Sharon, he leaves behind two loving daughters, Kristen Golden-Testa (husband, Matthew) of Mill Valley, CA, and Stacey Testa (life partner, Glenn Navia) of New York, NY; two grandchildren, Wayka and Willow; and a brother, Michael Testa. Richard will also be missed by his niece, Stephanie Testa (wife, Jennifer) and nephew, Christopher Testa. He was predeceased by his brother, Everett Franklin Testa.
His family will have a private memorial gathering.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay St., Providence, RI 02905, will be appreciated or kindly volunteer two hours to a charity of your choice.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
