BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE Oct. 31, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2011 RICHARD D. TRAVERS ALWAYS LOVED AND REMEMBERED, WIFE MARY ANNE, CHILDREN, GRANDCHILDREN AND FAMILY





