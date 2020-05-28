Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard D'Arezzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard V. D'Arezzo Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard V. D'Arezzo Sr. Obituary
D'AREZZO, RICHARD V., SR.
83, of Cranston passed peacefully Saturday at RI Hospital. Born in Providence a son of the late Pasco and Lena (DePetrillo) D'Arezzo. He was the husband of Marie E. (Chassey) D'Arezzo.
Dick was a bus driver for RIPTA and a member of ATU Local 618 for over 40 years before retiring in 2009.
Besides his wife he leaves 3 sons: Richard V. (Lydia) D'Arezzo, Jr. of Coventry, Gerard D'Arezzo of Cranston and Daniel (Julia) D'Arezzo of Warwick, a daughter Mary Lou Grausgruber of Warwick, a sister Angela Taylor of Warwick, 6 grandchildren; Melissa, Peter, Daniella, Jennifer, TJ and Finnley and 3 great grandchildren.
His life will be celebrated Friday 4-7 in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston 02905.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -