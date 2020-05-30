D'AREZZO, RICHARD V., SR.

83, of Cranston passed peacefully Saturday at RI Hospital. Born in Providence a son of the late Pasco and Lena (DePetrillo) D'Arezzo. He was the husband of Marie E. (Chassey) D'Arezzo.

Dick was a bus driver for RIPTA and a member of ATU Local 618 for over 40 years before retiring in 2009.

Besides his wife he leaves 3 sons: Richard V. (Lydia) D'Arezzo, Jr. of Coventry, Gerard D'Arezzo of Cranston and Daniel (Julia) D'Arezzo of Warwick, a daughter Mary Lou Grausgruber of Warwick, a sister Angela Taylor of Warwick, 6 grandchildren; Melissa, Peter, Daniella, Jennifer, TJ and Finnley and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston 02905.



