McINTYRE, RICHARD V.
60, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maryann (Coleman) McIntyre. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late George and Rose (Procaccini) McIntyre. Richard was a Group Health Benefits broker for over 20 years and was owner of Group Benefits Consulting. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Radar Specialist and was honorably discharged as Senior Airman. He was the beloved father of Technical Sergeant Brendan J. McIntyre, U.S. Air Force, and his wife Janara, stationed in England, and Leah C. McIntyre; grandfather of Tyler Lafrenaye, Adilson Richard Duarte and Rose McIntyre; brother of David McIntyre and wife Audrey, Ronald McIntyre and wife Corinne and the late Debra McIntyre.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 9:30 AM followed by military honors at St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Richard's name to VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908, ATTN: Voluntary Services (135), or at www.Providence.VA.gov will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020