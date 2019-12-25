|
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE CHRISTMAS REMEMBRANCE RICHARD ZUROMSKI Rick, Thinking back at all the special memories, your birthday, "family fun days" and Christmas. They will never be the same without you. You left such a void in all of our lives. There are no words to describe how much we miss you. Merry Christmas in heaven and happy 45th birthday. We all miss that beautiful smile. Loving you and thinking about you everyday. LOVE, MOM, DAD, JENNIFER, BILLY, CHRISTOPHER, ISABELLA AND FAMILY
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 25, 2019