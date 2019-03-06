Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane, RI
Rick Forlingieri
FORLINGIERI, Rick
53, died Monday, March 4, 2019. He was a son of the late Robert and Barbara D. (LaPierre) Forlingieri. Rick was employed as an automotive technician at Providence Automotive for the past 35 years. He was an avid New England sports fan and loved to fish. He was the beloved father of Rob Forlingieri, stepfather of Kristen E. Boyd and the grandfather of four. He also leaves his brother Joseph F. Forlingieri, his wife Debra, nephew Michael Forlingieri and his long-time girlfriend Lisa Kennedy and her daughter Jenna.
His funeral will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be private. Visiting hours, Thursday 4-8 pm. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
