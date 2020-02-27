|
Vanderbeck, Rita A.
56, of East Greenwich, RI, passed away on Tuesday, February 25 at her home after a courageous battle with melanoma. She was a beloved daughter, special sister, extraordinary aunt, faithful friend and dedicated co-worker.
Rita was predeceased by her father Donald and her dog Toby. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy (nee Koole), siblings Don (Megan), Patty (Bob Almberg), Mary (Todd Baker) and Pete (Theresa), her nephews, Eric, Dan, Kyle, Dylan and nieces Lucy, Lilly, Sarah and Ava, longtime boyfriend Al Cerrone as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rita was born in River Edge, NJ and attended Assumption College in Worcester, MA. She was a lifelong advertising sales professional who was passionate about her career while living life to the fullest. Rita was fond of the special friendships and comradery she experienced in her many years in sales and most recently loved being a part of the WPRI family.
Rita treasured time spent with her nieces and nephews. One of her fondest memories is the Christmas Eve tradition of taking her nieces and nephews out for some crazy and fun shenanigans. Rita enjoyed her many years living in Sandwich on Cape Cod with her cherished Golden Retriever, Toby, always by her side. Whether it be by the ocean on the Cape, Long Beach Island, NJ or Narragansett, RI, she loved to be near the water.
Rita meant so many things to so many people. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, joy for life, love of the ocean and the energy experienced by anyone in her presence. Her memory will survive in the hearts and minds of all that knew her.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11:30 am at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 445 5th Avenue, River Edge, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 29 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Squantum Clubhouse, 947 Veterans Memorial Parkway, East Providence, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 N. Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or a favorite .
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020