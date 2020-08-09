1/1
Rita B. (Cioni) Daly
DALY, RITA B. (CIONI)
formerly of Providence, moving to Narragansett in 1993, passed away at home of natural causes, on July 31st. She was the beloved wife of Robert P. Daly. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinando and Elena (Nannini) Cioni. Besides her husband she is survived by her devoted children, Richard Daly of Cheshire, CT, Joyce Pacitti of East Greenwich, RI and Jean Volpe of Jamestown, RI. She leaves behind five cherished grandchildren, Alexander Daly, Amanda and Sarah Pacitti, and Zachary and Brian Volpe.
While a member of St. Augustine's Church in Providence, she volunteered at The Religious Education Office, served as Den Mother for Boy Scouts, and also belonged to The Rosary and Altar Society. She was also a member of the church's bowling league.
Rita was an avid bridge and scrabble player. She took great pride in surprising her family with many delicious homemade treats like manicotti, pizzelles and apple pie.
She was also an avid traveler and enjoyed wintering in Florida.
Rita's funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: HopeHealth Hospice Care, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
