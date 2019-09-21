Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Rita C. Kosten Obituary
KOSTEN, RITA C.
92, formerly of Indian Ridge Condos in Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hopkins Manor. She was the wife of the late Robert T. Kosten.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late David and Lydia (Bacon) Ross. Rita was the secretary to the President of the former Mason Manufacturing Company before she retired. She was also a former member of the Segregansett Country Club in Taunton.
She leaves one son, Joseph G. Castro, Jr. (Chief, E.P.F.D., Ret.) and his wife Beverly, one stepson, Richard M. Kosten and his wife Lora, one sister, Jeannie Giamarco, one brother, Raoul Ross, two grandchildren, four step grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was the stepmother of the late Robert T. Kosten, Jr. and sister of the late Doris Kenney, Dorothy Avilla, Rosetta Castro, Anita Murphy, Irene Flynn-Theriault and Beatrice Paquette.
Her funeral and visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Contributions in her memory to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd. East Providence, RI 02914 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
