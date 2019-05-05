Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Avenue
Providence, RI
Rita "Tita" (Colardo) Cairo

Rita "Tita" (Colardo) Cairo Obituary
CAIRO, RITA 'TITA' (COLARDO)
84, of Johnston, passed away peacefully May 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Valentino Cairo.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Roberto and Antonietta (Gallo) Colardo.
Rita ran the family business, Rita's Catering, for many years before retiring. She also volunteered her time at Roger Williams Hospital. She was an amazing and inspirational mother and phenomenal cook. She will be greatly missed.
She was the loving mother of Carmine Cairo and his wife Karen, John Cairo and his wife Lisa, Valentino Cairo and his wife Kelly, Valerie Tancredi and her husband John and the late Robert Cairo; mother-in-law of Donna Cairo; grandmother of Carmine, Jr., John, John, Jr., Amanda and Karissa and great grandmother of five. She was also the sister of the late Paul and Robert Colardo.
Her funeral and visitation will be held Tuesday at 8:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Donations may be made in Rita's memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019
