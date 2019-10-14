Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
CARROLL (Brill), Rita
93, died Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Carroll, Det. PPD. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Mazure) Brill. Rita was a dress maker for many years and had been employed by Pawtucket Dress. She resided in Warwick for many years and had summered at Mary Carpenter's Beach in Matunuck for over 60 years. She is survived by her son Brian E. Carroll and his wife Jaime Mernick, and was the mother of the late Shannon Carroll. She also leaves her beloved five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sisters Irene Pouliot, Lena Cardosi, and Theresa Barry.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a service at 7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to West Shore Health Center Activities Fund, 109 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2019
