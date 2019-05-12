|
|
DiROBBIO, RITA D. (MISTO)
Passed away on May 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph DiRobbio, Jr. for 63 years. Born in Cranston, Rhode Island on February 23rd, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Stephen A. Misto and the late Ida (Giardino) Misto; and the late Stephen A. Misto, Jr. and Roseanne Muschiano.
Rita leaves a son Michael DiRobbio and his wife Maryann (Travis) DiRobbio of Maine; a daughter Diane Berntson of Georgia; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was a longtime friend to many especially her sister-in-law Virginia C. Rogers of West Warwick, and Martha Thacker of Coventry.
Rita will be forever remembered for the sweet, caring and compassionate way she treated others and always with a smile.
Arrangements will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019