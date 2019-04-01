|
|
HANRAHAN, RITA D. (FONTAINE)
aged 94, of West Palm Beach, Florida, and formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Hanrahan.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late George T. and Lena (LeMay) Fontaine, she lived in Cranston before moving to Florida over 20 years ago.
Mrs. Hanrahan was employed at the RI Department of Social Services in Providence for 15 years, retiring in the early 1990's.
She is survived by two daughters and four sons, Patricia M. Hanrahan of Colrain, MA, Edward J. Hanrahan, Jr. of Barrington, Susan A. Marcello of Winter Haven, FL, David P. Hanrahan of Barrington, Dennis R. Hanrahan of Royal Palm Beach, FL, and Mark G. Hanrahan of Milford, NH; two brothers, Raymond Fontaine and Gerald Fontaine, both of Johnston; a sister, Doris Rooney of Florida; eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was the sister of the late Claire Morry and George Fontaine.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2019