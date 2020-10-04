Perry, Rita D. (Joseph)
88, of Cranston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Perry, (Lt. Det. PPD.).They recently celebrated seventy years of marriage together.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John and Alice (Gonsalves) Joseph, she lived in Cranston for many years.
Rita was a secretary for several years at Rhode Island Hospital, and a faithful communicant of Holy Cross Church.
In addition to her husband Ed, she leaves a daughter, Susan R. Byron; a brother, Frank Sears; a sister, Alice St.John; three grandchildren, Joyelle and husband Don, David and wife Anna, and Michaela; and three great-grandchildren, Donald, Victoria and Anthony. She was the beloved mother of the late Edward D. Perry and sister of the late John Joseph, II.
Rita enjoyed visiting Hampton every year as she loved the ocean. She was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother and her family meant everything to her. She had strong faith and prayed every day for all of them. She will be missed dearly by many.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, (117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. Current social guidelines are applicable. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com