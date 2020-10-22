1/1
Rita Dorothy "Mimsy" Lampinski
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMPINSKI, RITA DOROTHY "MIMSY"
90, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 in Pawtucket. She was the devoted wife of the late Jerry Lampinski. Rita spent most of her life in Pawtucket. She was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Dorothy T. (Arnold) Barrie.
Rita worked in the jewelry industry for many years prior to retiring.
Mimsy leaves behind her dear companion Harold Wayss, Jr. She is also survived by her loving children, Jack Lampinski, Glenn Lampinski, Daniel Lampinski, Jeffrey Lampinski, and Gregory Lampinski. Rita was predeceased by her sister Ann Barrie. She was the adoring grandmother to 14 grandchildren, and proud great grandmother to 13 great grandchildren. A Private Service will be Livestreamed Friday, October 23rd at 12:30 PM on the O'Neill Funeral Home website at www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved