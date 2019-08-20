|
|
CARMELL, RITA FRANCES
89, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on August 14th. Born in Providence, Rita was the daughter of the late Ethel (Johnson) and Joseph Carmell.
She began her career at Firemen's Mutual Insurance Co. in Providence, and after a brief one-year departure when she lived in Big Bear, California, working in banking, she became homesick and returned to Providence, and back to her job in insurance at Firemen's and eventually at FM Global. She continued her employment there until her retirement.
Rita took up skiing in her late 20's, becoming near expert at the sport and introducing her two nieces and three great-nieces to it at much earlier ages. She continued skiing until age 69, and accompanied the family on ski trips up north through her 80's. She was always athletic, and at the age of 81, zip-lined and rappelled in Vermont with her family.
She was very proud of her Swedish and Irish/English heritage, and enjoyed trips to all three countries with her nieces. She spent summers in the late 1950's and early 1960's with girlfriends who all rented an apartment in the Narragansett Towers at Narragansett Beach. She spent many occasions on the boat "Aspasia" with her lifelong best friend, Claire Lavoie. In the 1960's and 70's, she drove to Vermont every weekend with her friends to their rented ski house. She enjoyed many vacations with the family over the years, and loved to dine-out at fine restaurants throughout the state, as well as attend plays at Trinity Repertory Co. with her niece.
Rita was fiercely independent, always drove Volvos, and always had a pet cat. She was generous to a fault with both family and charitable causes, never passing up an opportunity to donate to those less fortunate.
She leaves a sister, Esther Dufresne; two nieces, Diane Dufresne and Christine Heiser and her husband Richard; three great-nieces, Alexandria Heiser, Samantha Heiser, and Madison Heiser; and her cousin, Sr. Rose Angela, RSM.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, August 22, from 4-7 p.m., in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, and a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Foundation. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff at Beacon Hospice. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019