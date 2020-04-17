|
|
FRAZIER, RITA G. (GALLAGHER)
age 97, of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at West Shore Health Center.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Rooney) Gallagher, she lived in Warwick for the last 57 years.
Mrs. Frazier was employed at the former Old Stone Bank for 25 years, retiring as a consumer credit officer in 1985. She was a member of St. Peter Parish in Warwick.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda M. Principe of Warwick; a grandson, Nicholas J. Principe (Stephanie); a great-grandson, Linus; nieces and nephews, John Frazier (Bernadette), Maureen Lupino (the late David), Linda Avanzo (Donald), James E. Frazier, Michael Frazier, and Timothy Frazier; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was the sister of the late Mary Kersey, Alice Benson, Elizabeth Gallagher, James Gallagher, Joseph Gallagher, and Kathleen Frazier; and the aunt of the late Joseph Frazier and Richard Frazier.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of West Shore Health Center.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Peter Church or St. Peter School, 350 Fair Street, Warwick, RI 02888. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020