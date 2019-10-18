Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
Warwick Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Sormanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita I. (D'Amore) Sormanti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita I. (D'Amore) Sormanti Obituary
SORMANTI, RITA I., (D'AMORE)
92, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leonard F. Sormanti and daughter of the late Frank and Frances D'Amore. Rita was employed in the accounting department for New England Telephone for many years. After her retirement she worked at Stop & Shop in the gourmet cheese department. She was a member of St. Timothy's Women's Club and Telephone of Pioneers of America. She is survived by her two sons, Leonard F. Sormanti, Jr. (Paula), and Robert M. Sormanti (Sarah); devoted grandmother of Neil and Karly Sormanti and Isaac Silva. She was the sister of Sophie Eaton, the late Rose Ricciutti, Salvatore D'Amore, Louise Alongi and Augustine D'Amore. Her funeral will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours, Sunday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now