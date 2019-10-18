|
SORMANTI, RITA I., (D'AMORE)
92, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leonard F. Sormanti and daughter of the late Frank and Frances D'Amore. Rita was employed in the accounting department for New England Telephone for many years. After her retirement she worked at Stop & Shop in the gourmet cheese department. She was a member of St. Timothy's Women's Club and Telephone of Pioneers of America. She is survived by her two sons, Leonard F. Sormanti, Jr. (Paula), and Robert M. Sormanti (Sarah); devoted grandmother of Neil and Karly Sormanti and Isaac Silva. She was the sister of Sophie Eaton, the late Rose Ricciutti, Salvatore D'Amore, Louise Alongi and Augustine D'Amore. Her funeral will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours, Sunday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019