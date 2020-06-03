Dubuc, Rita J.
Rita J. (Barrette) Dubuc, 89, of North Smithfield, died May 27, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Leo D. Dubuc, Sr. For full obituary details, please visit www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.