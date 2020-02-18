|
PALOMBO, RITA L. (RUGGIERI)
March 14, 1938 – February 15, 2020, 81, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Palombo for 39 years and the late Richard J. Kitson. Born in Cranston, Rita grew up in a large close-knit Italian family, daughter of the late Bambino and Lucia (Ruggieri) Ruggieri and loving sister of the late Michael, Pasco, Peter, Guido, and Rudy Ruggieri, Jennie Morehead, Mary Zuena, and Rose Broski. She was also the sister of Ann Manni and Dolores O'Brien both of Cranston. Rita is survived by her children Caroline "Cal" Kitson of Cranston, Karla Misto and her husband Mark of Foster, Kristine Cicchetti and her husband Rick of Danielson, CT, and Anthony J. Palombo, Jr. and his fiancé Maria Reis of East Providence, and cherished grandchildren Mark Jr. and Kayla Misto; Amanda, Nicole, and Kaitlin Cicchetti; Jazlynn and Chantel Reis. Rita was a 1956 graduate of Cranston High School and a 1958 graduate of Bryant College. Rita later earned an Associate in Science degree in retail management with high honors from the Community College of Rhode Island in 1998 and a Bachelor's Degree in general studies from the University of Rhode Island in 2005 at the age of 67. She was a successful sales consultant and manager for many years for Tupperware, Beeline Fashions, Princess House Crystal, and Park Lane Jewelry earning numerous accolades and trips worldwide. In 1986 she opened her own women's retail clothing store, Essentials Boutique, organizing fashion shows and later selling women's accessories at events throughout the state. For 23 years she was employed by the City of Cranston in the police department, the tax assessor's office, and the highway department, retiring in 2012 at the age of 74. Rita also never tired of keeping active taking dance, piano, knitting lessons, and performing in senior recitals up to the age of 79. Rita was blessed with many lifelong friends with whom she shared countless memorable times. Rita was always the "life and spark" at every get together described by her cherished friends as "loving and funny in so many ways."
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Cranston at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: "Rita's Robes" to benefit Hope Hospice: http://ritasrobes.mydagsite.com. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2020