|
|
BURNHAM, RITA M. (MOON)
91, of Coventry, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at RI Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Francis C. Burnham for 67 years. Rita was the daughter of the late Everett E. and Dorothy (Knight) Moon.
After earning a Licensed Practical Nursing degree, Rita was employed as a Visiting Nurse for 12 years then at Kent County Memorial Hospital for many years before retiring. She enjoyed quilting and playing piano. She played piano for the Coventry Players in the remote past and more recently at times playing for residents at the Alpine Nursing facility. Rita also liked traveling with her family especially to Disney World and taking cruises with her sister.
She was the mother of Linda F. Burnham- Stafford (Ernest) of Greenfield, MA, Marcia R. Mann (Raymond) of West Greenwich, Wendy L. Johnston ( Ronald ) of Lincoln, Kathi H. Burnham (Luis) of Miami, Florida, and the late Rita J. Anderson (Stephen). Grandmother of six; great-grandmother of six. Rita was the sister of Irma Judd of East Greenwich and Edward Moon of Hope Valley.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Inurnment will be private and a celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Music Activities at Alpine Nursing Home would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020