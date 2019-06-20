|
McGOFF, RITA M.
66, passed away June 19, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank P. McGoff; children, Michael McGoff (Nan) and Elizabeth Tomaseski (James); sister, Laurie Woltman and 5 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Friday, June 21st 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rita's memory to a or to The Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth Convent Station, NJ 07961-0476. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019