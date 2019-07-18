|
MCNEIL, RITA M. (LANTAGNE)
, 97, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 She was the loving wife of the late James R. McNeil. Born in Providence, RI she was the devoted daughter of the late Adolph and Pearl (Boothman) Lantagne.
After graduating from High School. Rita travelled to Pennsylvania to train with Western Union where she worked as a teletype operator throughout World War II. In 1946 she began a long career as a switchboard operator first for Alrose Chemical in Cranston, then the former George Mousley Textile Company in West Warwick. In 1974 she began working as office support for Concordia Manufacturing in Coventry where she remained until her retirement in 1988.
While she loved her work, her greatest pleasures came from her family and friends. In her rare spare time, she loved maintaining her yard and gardens, shopping, knitting, and jigsaw puzzles. Rita adored each and every one of her many Boston Terriers and was almost never without at least one.
Surviving are her children: Kathleen A. St. Germain, husband Donald of Exeter, RI and Michael J. McNeil, wife Kristen of Nashua, NH. She was Memere to her cherished granddaughter, Kiley McNeil also of Nashua. Rita was the younger sister of the late Theodore Lantagne. She is survived by several nieces.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at https://tunnel2towers.org/. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019