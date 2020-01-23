|
|
ROSSI, RITA M.
87 of Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 surrounded by her four daughters. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry A. Rossi.
She is survived by four loving daughters and their families: Diane Wenskowicz and her husband Barry, Lisa Hill of Pittsfield, MA, Carole Galvin of Warwick, RI, Julie Rossi and her husband Frank DiChiara of Cranston; six grandchildren, Ian Wenskowicz, Kristin and Megan Hill, Danielle, Ryan, and Lauren Galvin. She was also the sister of Laurette Samson, Gertrude Gagne, Jean Brochu, and the late Theresa Despres.
Rita was born and raised in Quebec, Canada. She moved to Connecticut in her 20's to work as a bilingual secretary at Yale University. There she met her husband and dance partner "Enrico" at an USO dance. She and Henry enjoyed dancing and socializing at the Elks, Shriners and VFW posts. She enjoyed travelling, especially the yearly family visits to Quebec and Old Orchard Beach. She sewed like a pro, beat us all at Scrabble and loved listening to music. She was a strong and beautiful woman, inside and out. This graceful woman played a central role in her family's lives and will be greatly missed. Rita worked as a bilingual secretary for Whitman Paper Products and Kenney Manufacturing. She was a communicant of St. Paul Church in Cranston.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Paul Church, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday, 4-7 PM. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 23, 2020