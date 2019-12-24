|
|
HALL, Rita R. (Lemoi)
64, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was the former wife of John H. Hall of Cumberland.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Theodore and Cecile (Gregoire) Lemoi, she resided in Pawtucket until moving to North Smithfield in May of 2018. Rita had been employed by Uncle Ed's Restaurant, Rehoboth.
Rita was a true bargain shopaholic. She loved her family unconditionally. Rita enjoyed raising her sons, but most of all, she loved helping to raise her grandchildren.
Besides her former husband, she leaves three sons, Adam E. Hall and his wife, Tanya, Brandon T. Hall and his wife, Victoria, all of Pawtucket and Sean P. Hall and his wife, Kristen of North Smithfield; a sister, Doris Doyle of Smithfield; a brother, Roland Lemoi of Pawtucket and nine grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Diane Lemoi.
Services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. VISITATION will be Friday 4 to 7p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , 260 West Exchange St., Suite 102-B, Providence, RI 02903 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 24, 2019