LANDRY, RITA R.
98. died peacefully on Wednesday, August 28th.
She was the loving mother of Jacqueline Heroux (Eddy) with whom she lived. She is also survived by two grandchildren, David Heroux (Dina) and Kerri Cockroft (David). She leaves four great grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Brayden and Alixandria.
Calling hours Saturday, August 31st from 9am until 11am at the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln followed by a mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Church, 358 Newport Ave, Pawtucket at Noon. Complete obit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019