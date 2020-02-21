|
|
McCoy, Rita Roselyn ( Smith )
100, of North Providence Rhode Island, passed away on February 20,2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late William J. "Bill" McCoy for 53 years before his passing in 1997. Rita was born on June 4th, 1919 and raised in the Elmhurst section of Providence. She was the daughter of the late Philip and Susan Smith and sister to late Claire Carney of Michigan.
Rita's is the mother of the late Bill McCoy and his wife Pat of Otisfield Maine, Mary Scannell and her husband Jerry of North Providence, Ann Sullivan and her husband Tim of Narragansett, Beth Santomaro and husband Joe of Smithfield, Patty Rinaldi and husband Ron of Bristol, Joe McCoy and his wife Lorna of North Providence, John McCoy and his wife Cindy of Boston.
She was affectionately known as Gram to her 12 beloved grandchildren, Liam, Melanie, Stephanie, Sean, Brian, Daniel, Carmino, Philip, Michael, Stacie, Kaitlyn, Jaclyn and her 20 great-grandchildren, Sally, Brady, William, Elise, Colin, Clara, Emmett, Adalina, Aidan, William, Keenan, Adrianna, Wyatt, Sophia, Talia, Nico, Giuseppina, Noah, Luke and Maddelena.
Rita was a School Teacher at James L. McGuire Elementary School in North Providence from 1965 to 1981 and lived in North Providence for 50 years before moving to an assisted living facility.
Rita was active with the St Augustine Church /St Teresa Society, The North Providence Senior Center and Rhode Island College Alumni. She enjoyed Jeopardy and solving crossword puzzles.
Rita's funeral will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St.Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence. Burial will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 pm.
For directions, and online condolences visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020