Rita T. (Plante) Autore
AUTORE, RITA T. (PLANTE)
of West Blue Ridge Rd., passed away peacefully, November 19, 2020 at Silver Creek Manor, at the age of 95. Rita was a resident of Cranston most of her life.
Rita was the widow of Anthony L. Autore. She was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of Jacques and Germaine Allard Plante.
Rita was the loving mother of Joan D. Costa (Richard DeRensis) of Cranston, and her son Anthony R. Autore of Cranston. She also leaves her granddaughter, Lindsey Tanner (Ryan) of Cranston, and great granddaughter, Lily Grace Tanner.
At this time, calling hours are omitted and the funeral will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
