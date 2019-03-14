Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints John and Paul Church
314 S Main St.
Coventry, RI
View Map
Rita T. Beaulieu

Rita T. Beaulieu Obituary
BEAULIEU, RITA T.
92, of Coventry, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred A. Beaulieu and a daughter of the late Herve and Teresa (Powers) Ladouceur.
Rita was the mother of Donald Beaulieu of Warwick. She was the grandmother of Casey Kilgus, and her husband Robert, of Princeton, MA, and Kelly Levy, and her husband Drew, of New York City, NY; great grandmother of 4. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary Anne Beaulieu and her sister Shirley Powers. She was a lifetime member of the Coventry-West Greenwich Elks Lodge #2285 Ladies Auxiliary.
Her Funeral will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte. 117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saints John and Paul Church, 314 S Main St., Coventry. Interment in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are Friday 4 - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rita's memory to West Shore Health Center, 109 W Shore Rd., Warwick, RI will be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
