O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Rita Wante
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
3357 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
Rita T. Wante Obituary
WANTE, RITA T.
95, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Eugene P. Wante. They were married for 63 years. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Leona (Desjarlais) Beauregard. Rita worked in area textile factories, Jacob Finkelstein's, and Woonsocket Hospital. She and her husband enjoyed camping, gardening, and dancing, but most of all spending time with family.She is survived by her children, Eugene Wante Jr. and his wife, Jocelyne Metivier, Julie Healy (Bill Barbaria) and Susan Gargano and her husband, William. She also leaves her grandson, Christian Gargano whom she loved deeply. She was the sister of the late Leo Beauregard and Alice Remington. The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Saint Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Nianctic Avenue, Providence, RI, 02907, in memory of Rita, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 1, 2019
