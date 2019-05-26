Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
179 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI
MALAFRONTE, RITA THERESE (ROBERGE)
92, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis F. Malafronte.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, Rita was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theodora (Smith) Roberge.
Rita was the secretary to the Superintendent of Smithfield, RI schools, prior to her marriage. She enjoyed cooking, tending to her home and playing bingo. She had many life-long friends and her love of children made her home a welcome place for neighborhood kids.
Rita is survived by her sons, Dr. Thomas A. Malafronte, Michael J. Malafronte and his wife Linda, and granddaughter, Maria.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Ave., Providence. Burial to follow at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
For on-line condolences, please visit, boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
