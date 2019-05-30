|
THORPE, RITA
100, of Warwick, RI, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul in 2010.
Rita leaves behind a daughter, Paulette Levy (Kenneth) of Warwick, her beloved grandchildren, Jessica Kretchman (Michael), and Peter Eacuello (Gina), as well as four adored great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Pauline Guild of Fenton, Michigan.
The family extends its gratitude to the staff of Greenwood Center for their compassionate care in Rita's final days.
Contributions in Rita's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908, or . Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial is private. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2019