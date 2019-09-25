Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
60 Pleasant Street
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Allen Obituary
ALLEN, ROBERT A.
80, passed away at Kent Hospital on Monday, September 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was the husband of Ethel Allen and the father of Roberta, Lyn, and Kim. Visitation Thursday 4-7 pm. Funeral Friday 8:30 am from Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Funeral mass at 10 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 60 Pleasant Street, West Warwick. Information and condolences, visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now