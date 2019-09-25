|
|
ALLEN, ROBERT A.
80, passed away at Kent Hospital on Monday, September 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was the husband of Ethel Allen and the father of Roberta, Lyn, and Kim. Visitation Thursday 4-7 pm. Funeral Friday 8:30 am from Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Funeral mass at 10 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 60 Pleasant Street, West Warwick. Information and condolences, visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019