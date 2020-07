ALLEN, ROBERT A.90, formerly of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home, two and a half weeks after the death of Caroline E. (Rafuse) Allen, his best friend and wife of 65 years. Bob was the father of Douglas H. Allen of Fayetteville, NY and formerly of Lincoln; and Lynne E. Davis of Riverside. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com