Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert A. Ballinger Jr. Obituary
BALLINGER, ROBERT A. Jr.
76, died December 23, 2019. He was a private man, a son of the late Thelma (Quinn) Ballinger and Robert A. Ballinger Sr. He was the husband of the late Marsha (Malcolm) Ballinger; father of Ellie Dougherty and Robert A. Ballinger III; grandfather of Robert A. Ballinger IV, Gregory Ballinger, Jonathan Dougherty, Benjamin Dougherty and James Dougherty; brother of Cheryl Murray, Doreen Snow and the late Donna Barker. Mr. Ballinger continued the ownership of Speedcraft Volkswagen in 1970, a few years later he opened Speedcraft Lincoln Mercury. In 1978 he established Ellie and Rob Realty. Mr. Ballinger was a past member of RI Automobile Dealers Assoc, The Dunes Club, South Kingstown Lions Club for over 40 years. He had a great passion and love for cars, trucks and anything with wheels. He loved flowers. Mr. Ballinger gave back to his community; he was a very compassionate man and loved Christmas. A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will be in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -