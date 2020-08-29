1/1
Robert A. Blythe Jr.
1941 - 2020
Blythe Jr., Robert A.
formerly of Martha's Vineyard, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. Robert was 78 years old. He was the son of the late Robert A Blythe, Sr. and Gertrude Blythe (Scanlon). He is lovingly remembered by his wife Sandra Blythe, daughters Lisa Blythe Williams and her husband David and Holly Blythe Stephenson and her husband Warren, grandchildren James Williams, Michael Williams, Samuel Williams, Collin Stephenson, and Blythe Stephenson, brother Ronald Blythe and wife Cynthia and nephews Kyle and Drew Kirwin.
He was happily married to his best friend Sandy for 58 years. He was a retired Master Sergeant of the Rhode Island Air National Guard, a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner and a member of the West Warwick Elks. Bob was an accomplished toolmaker. His hobbies included painting, woodworking, his "5 o'clock cocktail" but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He had a home on Martha's Vineyard for over 40 years where he spent the last 14 years of retirement in which he was involved in many community activities. He was adored by his family and friends and will be missed by many. Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020, 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick. Due to the current restriction with Covid 19 the services and burial with military honors will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Sandy, so sorry to hear of your husband, Bob’s, passing. May memories of him sustain you in the days to come. Our condolences to you and your family. You are in our prayers.
Pat & John Lytle
Friend
August 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You have been such a dear and beloved friend.
Bill & Cheryl Alphonse
Friend
August 28, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cheryl Alphonse
